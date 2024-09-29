Rohit Sharma reveals age wasn't real reason behind T20I retirement, says 'I can still....'

Renowned Indian cricketer and opening batsman, Rohit Sharma, made headlines when he announced his retirement from T20 International cricket following India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup. After keeping silent on the reasons for his departure from the shortest format of the game, Sharma has finally shed light on the thought process that led to his decision.

Having made his debut in 2007, Sharma holds the distinction of being the only Indian player to have participated in every T20 World Cup. His T20I career culminated in captaining the victorious 2024 squad, marking a fitting end to his tenure in the format. Joining him in retirement were star batsman Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, further signaling a changing of the guard in Indian cricket.

In a recent podcast, Sharma delved into the factors that influenced his retirement, providing fans with insight into the mindset of a player at the pinnacle of his career.

"The only reason I retired from T20Is is because I have had my time, I enjoyed playing the format, I played for 17 years, I did well and all of that. Then, you won the (2024) World Cup. This was the best time for me to decide that 'okay, this is now time for me to move on and look after the other things'. There are a lot of good players who can do well for India," he said.

The 37-year-old athlete disclosed that he is still capable of playing the current format of the game. However, he believes it is beneficial to transition away from this particular style of play in order to provide opportunities for the next generation of athletes.

"It (decision to quit T20Is) was not because I felt anything. I just felt this was the right time. I could still play all three formats easily. That's why I say fitness is in your mind, how you train your mind," he added.

The Nagpur native emphasized the importance of mindset, stating that everything begins in the mind. He discussed strategies for mastering the mind and cultivating self-confidence when faced with important decisions.

"I believe everything is in the mind. I am a person who has got a lot of self-belief because I know that I can control my mind when I have to. Sometimes it's not easy. I know most of the time I can do that. If you tell your body that you are young, you can do this, you can do that, (then) of course you can," the India skipper concluded.

In his 159 matches, he has scored an impressive 4,231 runs with an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89. He has achieved five centuries and 32 half-centuries. Following Sharma's retirement, the board appointed Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I captain, while Sharma continues to lead in Test and ODIs.

