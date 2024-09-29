Rohit Sharma reveals age wasn't real reason behind T20I retirement, says 'I can still....'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi sent back to Dhaka after controversy over Kanpur incident

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

This is India's most luxurious train, price starts from Rs 400000 onwards, runs from...

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook scripts history, breaks Virat Kohli's world record in ODI series vs Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi sent back to Dhaka after controversy over Kanpur incident

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi sent back to Dhaka after controversy over Kanpur incident

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

How long can a king cobra live?

How long can a king cobra live?

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नही��ं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

'Dil Aashna Hai' reunion at IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to mentor Hema Malini

'Dil Aashna Hai' reunion at IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to mentor Hema Malini

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rohit Sharma reveals age wasn't real reason behind T20I retirement, says 'I can still....'

Having made his debut in 2007, Sharma holds the distinction of being the only Indian player to have participated in every T20 World Cup.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 07:01 PM IST

Rohit Sharma reveals age wasn't real reason behind T20I retirement, says 'I can still....'
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Renowned Indian cricketer and opening batsman, Rohit Sharma, made headlines when he announced his retirement from T20 International cricket following India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup. After keeping silent on the reasons for his departure from the shortest format of the game, Sharma has finally shed light on the thought process that led to his decision.

Having made his debut in 2007, Sharma holds the distinction of being the only Indian player to have participated in every T20 World Cup. His T20I career culminated in captaining the victorious 2024 squad, marking a fitting end to his tenure in the format. Joining him in retirement were star batsman Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, further signaling a changing of the guard in Indian cricket.

In a recent podcast, Sharma delved into the factors that influenced his retirement, providing fans with insight into the mindset of a player at the pinnacle of his career.

"The only reason I retired from T20Is is because I have had my time, I enjoyed playing the format, I played for 17 years, I did well and all of that. Then, you won the (2024) World Cup. This was the best time for me to decide that 'okay, this is now time for me to move on and look after the other things'. There are a lot of good players who can do well for India," he said.

The 37-year-old athlete disclosed that he is still capable of playing the current format of the game. However, he believes it is beneficial to transition away from this particular style of play in order to provide opportunities for the next generation of athletes.

"It (decision to quit T20Is) was not because I felt anything. I just felt this was the right time. I could still play all three formats easily. That's why I say fitness is in your mind, how you train your mind," he added.

The Nagpur native emphasized the importance of mindset, stating that everything begins in the mind. He discussed strategies for mastering the mind and cultivating self-confidence when faced with important decisions.

"I believe everything is in the mind. I am a person who has got a lot of self-belief because I know that I can control my mind when I have to. Sometimes it's not easy. I know most of the time I can do that. If you tell your body that you are young, you can do this, you can do that, (then) of course you can," the India skipper concluded.

In his 159 matches, he has scored an impressive 4,231 runs with an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89. He has achieved five centuries and 32 half-centuries. Following Sharma's retirement, the board appointed Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I captain, while Sharma continues to lead in Test and ODIs.

Also read| WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

A school drop-out today has a net worth of Rs 45650 crore, his story is literally 'explosive'

A school drop-out today has a net worth of Rs 45650 crore, his story is literally 'explosive'

Meet man, who once worked as waiter once, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, his net worth is...

Meet man, who once worked as waiter once, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, his net worth is...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with infectious disease Leptospirosis, here's what you should know

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with infectious disease Leptospirosis, here's what you should know

Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement