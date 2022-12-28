Rohit Sharma returns to lead India in white-ball series against Sri Lanka, Rishabh Pant rested

Rohit Sharma to lead India in ODI series

India are ready to begin their first assignment of the year 2023, as the Men in Blue prepare to play neighbors Sri Lanka in a home series commencing on January 3. Following three T20Is, the two teams will meet in a three-match ODI series. The BCCI has now officially confirmed the squad for the three One-Day Internationals beginning January 10. The biggest news is that Rohit Sharma has returned to lead the ODI team after missing the T20I series owing to a thumb injury sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh.

Although there were rumors that Hardik Pandya will be given the permanent white-ball leadership for the series, Rohit Sharma is back in charge of the ODIs.

Shikhar Dhawan has been dropped from the ODI team for the Sri Lanka series, and Shubman Gill has taken his place. Pant, on the other hand, has been rested from both the ODI and T20I series. Suryakumar Yadav, India's hard-hitting batsman, returns to the lineup after missing the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have been replaced in the fast-bowling department by Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. Kuldeep Yadav also returns, joining Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel as Team India's spin-bowling options.

Interestingly, despite the inclusion of KL Rahul in the squad, Hardik Pandya has been selected vice-captain for the ODI series, signalling a shift in team management's leadership strategy.

The ODI series will begin on January 10 with the opening encounter in Guwahati, followed by the second match in Kolkata, and the series finale in Thiruvananthapuram.

Schedule for ODI Series

1st ODI – January 10, 2023- Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (2 PM IST)

2nd ODI – January 12, 2023- Eden Gardens, Kolkata (2 PM IST)

3rd ODI – January 15, 2023- Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (2 PM IST)

India ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

READ| Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma RESTED; Hardik Pandya to lead India in T20I series against Sri Lanka