'Will retire after...': Mohammad Kaif makes BIG statement on Rohit Sharma's future ahead of Australia series

Rohit Sharma's most recent appearance in an ODI was in February 2025 at the ICC Champions Trophy, where India emerged victorious in the UAE. In the final against New Zealand, India captain delivered a match-winning performance.

For more than 15 years, Indian cricket has revolved around two iconic figures – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Together, they have shouldered the aspirations of a billion fans, securing trophies, orchestrating remarkable chases, and overpowering bowling line-ups in all formats. However, as their era gradually comes to a close, the indications of an impending transition are increasingly apparent.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has stoked the conversation further by forecasting that the 2027 ODI World Cup will mark Rohit’s last act in international cricket.

"He is almost 38 and I believe will retire after the 2027 ODI World Cup,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Kaif’s audacious forecast is not made in a vacuum. It is supported by the rapid rise of Shubman Gill, who appears to be effortlessly stepping into the roles once held by India’s legends. After being appointed Test captain following Rohit’s retirement from that format, and being designated vice-captain in T20Is under Suryakumar Yadav, Gill’s journey has been nothing less than a fairy tale.

Gill’s performance in England – amassing 754 runs in a thrilling 2-2 Test series draw – highlighted his capacity to lead effectively. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar praised his temperament, stating, “He exceeded all our expectations with the kind of form that he showed with his bat, which is a great sign when there is so much pressure on you as a captain.”

Although he was omitted from India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024, Gill’s re-emergence as a leader in Zimbabwe and now as vice-captain for the Asia Cup reflects the management’s long-term strategy.

The change in leadership inevitably invites comparisons to Virat Kohli’s path. Kohli, similar to Rohit, has stepped away from T20Is and Tests, focusing solely on ODIs – the final stronghold of his illustrious career. However, with India’s future seemingly leaning towards youth, the signs appear to be similar for both veterans.

At 36, Kohli still enjoys unparalleled admiration, yet the murmurs about his ODI farewell are becoming increasingly pronounced, much like the discussions surrounding Rohit. If Rohit’s final performance is indeed set for 2027, could Kohli’s farewell coincide with his? For Indian supporters, the prospect of both legends departing around the same time is as nostalgic as it is heart-wrenching.

