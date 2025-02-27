The apartment was bought by Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma in March 2013.

Indian star cricketer Rohit Sharma has given his luxury apartment on rent in Mumbai's Lower Parel for Rs 2.60 lakh per month, Square Yards said. The apartment has a carpet area of 1,298 sq ft and includes two car parking spaces. The apartment was bought by Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma in March 2013 for Rs 5.46 crore and is rented out for Rs 2.6 lakh, reflecting a 6 per cent rental yield, Square Yards said.

"The apartment rented out by Sharma is located in Lodha Marquise – The Park, developed by Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha Group). It is a ready-to-move residential project spread across 7 acres," the real estate website stated, adding that it has reviewed the property registration documents of the Indian cricketer. Earlier in October 2024, Sharma rented another apartment in this project for Rs 2.65 lakh per month. Lower Parel is one of Mumbai’s prime residential and commercial hubs. It offers premium living spaces with seamless connectivity to business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point.

On the work front, the Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma will take on against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday (March 2) in the ICC Champions Trophy. However, the Indian captain Sharma reportedly missed the net practice on Wednesday ahead of the match. Rohit had suffered a hamstring injury during the game against Pakistan but had brushed aside any concerns during the post-match presentation.

(With inputs from PTI)

