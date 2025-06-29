This was Rohit Sharma's 2nd ICC T20 WC title and his first ICC title as a captain, after the heartbreak of losing to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at home following a ten-match win streak.

In Barbados, India ended an 11-year-long ICC Trophy drought, beating South Africa by seven runs to capture the ICC T20 World Cup title for the second time on June 29 last year.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was the star with the bat for India in the tournament. He slammed 257 runs in eight innings, including three fifties, at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 155. He was also the second-highest run scorer in the tournament.

During an interview with JioHotstar, Rohit Sharma took a trip down memory lane and shared how he felt during the finals of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. He said, “Thirteen years is a long time. Most people don’t even have a 13-year career. So, to wait that long to win a World Cup the last one I won was in 2007. For me, it couldn't have gotten any bigger than this,” Rohit said on JioHotstar’s “Champions Waali Feeling Phir Se.”

“I didn’t sleep the whole night. I was only thinking about the World Cup. I was nervous. I couldn’t feel my legs. Did I feel nervous? Of course. I just don’t show it—but inside, it was a lot. We were supposed to leave around 8:30 or 9 in the morning.

“But I woke up at 7. From my room, I could see the ground and just kept watching it. I remember thinking—‘In two hours, I’ll be there. And in four hours, the result will be out. Either the Cup will be here or it won’t’,” Rohit added.

Not only this, today the former India captain took to his Instagram to share a video from T20 World Cup 2024. He captioned the video "On This Day."

Meanwhile, on this day, last year, India also celebrated the farewell of two giants of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, from the T20 format, as they walked away with their heads held high.

