Rohit Sharma reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings ahead of South Africa series, Virat Kohli placed at...

Rohit Sharma has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings ahead of the South Africa series, marking a strong return to form. Virat Kohli is also placed prominently on the updated list as India gear up for the crucial ODI contests.

Team India's stalwart and former captain Rohit Sharma has once again captured the spotlight by reclaiming the No.1 position among ODI batters. This achievement sees the 'Hitman' dethroning New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who had previously taken over Rohit's spot. Meanwhile, fellow stalwart Virat Kohli and Indian skipper Shubman Gill have retained their standings in the latest ODI Rankings, with Kohli positioned at 5th and Gill at 4th.

In other news, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza has reached the No.1 position in the T20I all-rounders rankings for the first time in his career, showcasing his impressive form in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.

Raza has been performing exceptionally well for his team in the ongoing tri-series against Sri Lanka and hosts Pakistan. His latest outing against Sri Lanka on Tuesday saw him score a brisk 37 runs and deliver four economical overs, despite a nine-wicket loss.

This performance was enough for Raza to surpass Pakistan's Saim Ayub in the T20I all-rounders rankings, marking a significant milestone as the 39-year-old reaches the top spot for the first time in his 13-year international career.

Since the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Raza has consistently remained in the top 10 rankings, with his recent performances underscoring his steady form in the shortest format of the game. He was also ranked No.1 as the ODI all-rounder in September and currently holds the second position in the same category for the longer white-ball format.

In the Test arena, Australia’s fast bowler Mitchell Starc has climbed four spots to fifth place, achieving a new career-high Test bowler rating following his Player of the Match performance against England. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam has advanced four places to 15th, marking the most significant rise.

Additionally, there has been a shift near the top of the Test all-rounders list, with Ben Stokes moving up one place to second, trailing behind India’s Ravindra Jadeja, while Starc gains two spots to reach fifth.

Rohit Sharma appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026

Rohit has been designated as the tournament ambassador for the upcoming 2026 edition, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka. The ‘Hitman’ led Team India during the previous T20 World Cup (2024), where India triumphed over South Africa in a thrilling final.

