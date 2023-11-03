Rohit Sharma reacts to BCCI's decision of not having fireworks display after game, says 'Our future...'

the BCCI has announced that there will be no display of fireworks at two prominent stadiums: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has voiced his deep concerns regarding the alarming decline in air quality in major Indian cities. Sharma emphasized that the current situation is far from ideal, and it is imperative for the present generation to take immediate action to ensure a future where subsequent generations can live without fear.

In response to this pressing issue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a significant decision. With the winter season approaching and the air quality deteriorating rapidly, the BCCI has announced that there will be no display of fireworks at two prominent stadiums: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

“In an ideal world you do not want a situation like this but I am pretty sure that the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid this kind of situation. It is not ideal and everyone knows that,” Rohit said on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Rohit, a father to a five-year-old daughter, firmly believes that future generations are entitled to a pristine environment.

“Looking at our future generations, your kids, my kid. Obviously it is important that they get to live without any fear. Every time I get to speak outside of cricket, or not discussing cricket I always talk about this. We have to look after our future generations,” the captain said.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to travel to Delhi for their match against Bangladesh on November 6. Additionally, Mumbai will host two more league games on November 2 and November 7, as well as the semifinal on November 15.

The Indian cricket Board has expressed its sensitivity towards environmental concerns.

“I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won’t be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront. The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi.

“While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders.”