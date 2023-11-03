Headlines

NZ vs PAK ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Ghoomer OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's critically acclaimed film

Rohit Sharma reacts to BCCI's decision of not having fireworks display after game, says 'Our future...'

‘India is becoming a ruthless...’: Shoaib Akhtar reacts after Indian pacers bowl Sri Lanka out for 55

NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Pakistan Match 35

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NZ vs PAK ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Ghoomer OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's critically acclaimed film

Rohit Sharma reacts to BCCI's decision of not having fireworks display after game, says 'Our future...'

Big budget Bollywood films that got shelved

7 vegetarian lunch ideas to pack for work

10 health benefits for eating carrots

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Ghoomer OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's critically acclaimed film

Elvish Yadav FIR explained: How snake venom has become substitute for drugs at high-end rave parties in India

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan returns as vigilante Senapathy to punish the corrupt, fans say 'nostalgia hits very hard'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rohit Sharma reacts to BCCI's decision of not having fireworks display after game, says 'Our future...'

the BCCI has announced that there will be no display of fireworks at two prominent stadiums: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has voiced his deep concerns regarding the alarming decline in air quality in major Indian cities. Sharma emphasized that the current situation is far from ideal, and it is imperative for the present generation to take immediate action to ensure a future where subsequent generations can live without fear.

In response to this pressing issue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a significant decision. With the winter season approaching and the air quality deteriorating rapidly, the BCCI has announced that there will be no display of fireworks at two prominent stadiums: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

“In an ideal world you do not want a situation like this but I am pretty sure that the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid this kind of situation. It is not ideal and everyone knows that,” Rohit said on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Rohit, a father to a five-year-old daughter, firmly believes that future generations are entitled to a pristine environment.

“Looking at our future generations, your kids, my kid. Obviously it is important that they get to live without any fear. Every time I get to speak outside of cricket, or not discussing cricket I always talk about this. We have to look after our future generations,” the captain said.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to travel to Delhi for their match against Bangladesh on November 6. Additionally, Mumbai will host two more league games on November 2 and November 7, as well as the semifinal on November 15.

The Indian cricket Board has expressed its sensitivity towards environmental concerns.

“I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won’t be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront. The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi.

“While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Umme Ahmed Shishir, wife of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, know their beautiful love story

Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested on November 2? Atishi speculates what next as top AAP leaders face charges

UT69 movie review: Raj Kundra's biopic sidesteps controversy, focuses on human story of prisoners' plight

'Super proud of you': Antonela Roccuzzo pens heartfelt message to celebrate Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win

Viral video: Brace yourself, because here comes the Rajnigandha omelette, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE