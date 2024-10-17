Pant was forced to walk off the field after being struck on the knee by a delivery from Jadeja.

India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma provided an injury update on wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after he had to leave the field during the IND vs NZ 1st Test. Pant was forced to walk off the field after being struck on the knee by a delivery from Jadeja. Following the day's play, Sharma addressed Pant's current condition.

During a press conference after the day's play, Rohit Sharma disclosed that Rishabh Pant had developed swelling on his right knee. He noted that it was the same knee that had undergone surgery in 2023 following a serious car accident. Sharma emphasized that the team would proceed cautiously with Pant's return to action and stated that it remains uncertain whether he will be able to play in the remainder of the game.

“He has got a swelling on his knee. It’s the same knee on which he got the surgery. We don’t want to take risk. Hopefully he’ll be back in this match,” Rohit Sharma said.

Rishabh Pant sustained an injury to the side of his knee during the match, prompting him to be attended to by the team physiotherapist as his concerned teammates gathered around him. The left-handed batsman was struck on his right knee, forcing him to leave the field with the assistance of the support staff, with Dhruv Jurel taking his place in the game.

Following a devastating car accident in December 2022, Rishabh Pant was sidelined for more than a year. His return to competitive cricket in IPL 2024 marked a significant milestone in his recovery journey, which included extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Despite his absence, Pant played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup victory before reclaiming his position as the team's primary wicketkeeper during the series against Bangladesh in the longest format of the game.

