Rohit Sharma praises Shreyas Iyer on maiden Test ton with a viral dance-off video along with Shardul Thakur - WATCH

The plus side of bio-bubbles in teh post-COVID era has been the unity and closeness amongst the team. The players have to spend time in their hotel rooms and with their teammates as they are not allowed to go outside. There have been various dance, funny videos shared by players having great time with their teammates inside the hotels, so India's T20 captain decided to share one of those moments to praise Shreyas Iyer for scoring a century on his Test debut.

Rohit shared a video in which he, Iyer along with Shardul Thakur are dancing on the popular Asha Bhonsle song, "Koi Shahari Babu." Iyer is the centre of the attraction while Rohit and Thakur try to match his steps. Rohit shared the video with a caption, "Well done @shreyas41 making all the right moves."

Dinesh Karthik, Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh were among several people to react to the video as this was one of the most innovative and hilarious ways to praise someone on their performance.

Iyer, who became the 303rd player to play Test cricket for India became the 16th batter for his country to score a century on his Test debut.

Iyer came at a tricky position when India had lost set batters Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession and needed someone to stick with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane to take their innings forward. While the latter got out after scoring 35 runs, Iyer overcame a nervous start to dominate the proceedings.

He stitched a 121-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket as after bringing up his century in 94 balls, he continued on to complete what was a very watchable knock. Iyer's innings was the main reason why India could score 345 runs in the first innings with contributions from Gill, Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin at the end.