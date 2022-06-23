Indian skipper Rohit Sharma pens emotional note after completing '15 years in my favourite jersey'

The opening batter captioned his note, "15 years in my favourite jersey" and thanked everyone who was a part of his journey.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who is in the UK and gearing up for the rescheduled fifth Test from last year took to Instagram to pen an emotional note writing about completing 15 years in the Indian jersey.

"Hello everyone, Today I'll be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I'll cherish for the rest of my life.

"I just want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and a special thanks to the people who helped me become the player that I am today. To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics your love and support for the team are what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across. Thanking you, RS".

Talking about Rohit Sharma's cricketing career, it was on this day in 2007 that the 'Hitman' had made his ODI debut for India against Ireland. Now 15 years later, the 34-year-old will be leading the side in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

He will also be leading the side against England in the 5th Test (rescheduled from last year) at Edgbaston. They will after the Test game, will also play in 3 T20Is and as many ODI later on the tour.