HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rohit Sharma passes BCCI fitness test ahead of Asia Cup; check Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah's result here

The tests included the standard Yo-Yo test and a DXA scan to assess bone density, body fat, and lean muscle mass. Check here to know list of players who have passed BCCI's fitness test.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Rohit Sharma passes BCCI fitness test ahead of Asia Cup; check Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah's result here
Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma has successfully cleared the pre-season fitness tests conducted by the BCCI at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru over the weekend. The tests included the standard Yo-Yo test and a DXA scan to assess bone density, body fat, and lean muscle mass. There are also reports suggesting he cleared the newly introduced Bronco Test with impressive results.

Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah's fitness test report

According to a PTI report, several other Indian players, including Test captain Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur, also cleared their fitness assessments.

BCCI's fitness test

The Yo-Yo test has been a staple in Indian cricket for years, particularly during Virat Kohli's captaincy. This fitness assessment requires players to run back and forth between two cones spaced 20 meters apart, synchronizing their movements with beeps from a recording. The pace begins slowly and progressively increases, with short recovery periods provided. The test continues until a player can no longer keep up with the beeps, indicating their endurance level.

In contrast, a DXA scan, or Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry, is a medical imaging technique that utilizes low-dose X-rays to measure bone mineral density, body fat, and lean muscle mass. This scan is often used to assess injury risk, especially the likelihood of fractures.

Asia Cup 2025

Following fitness tests, players, except Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, are scheduled to travel to Dubai soon for the 2025 Asia Cup, whether as squad members or reserves. The tournament is set to commence on September 9, with India's first match against the UAE side scheduled for the following day.

The fitness test was particularly important for Gill, who had to withdraw from the Duleep Trophy. He was named the North Zone captain due to a fever. Simultaneously, Rohit, having retired from T20Is, will not be traveling for the Asia Cup and is expected to remain in Bengaluru for additional training at the CoE, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the Indian team in the upcoming series against Australia in November.

India’s 2025 Asia Cup squad

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
