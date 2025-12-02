Rohit Sharma on verge of scripting history, 41 more runs will place him in Sachin, Kohli and Dravid club

In the first match, which was played in Ranchi, Team India registered a narrow win by 17 runs, courtesy of Virat Kohli's century and Rohit Sharma's half-century.

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to etch his name in history books if he manages to score another 41 runs during the Raipur ODI against South Africa. The second ODI match in the 3-match series against the Proteas will be played in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3. If the star opener adds at least 41 runs to the total, he will join the elite list of players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid, to become only the fourth Indian batter to hit the 20,000-run milestone in international cricket.

Currently, Sachin leads the list with 34,357 runs, followed by Virat Kohli with 27,808 runs and Dravid with 24,064 runs. Rohit has 19,959 runs to his name in 503 international matches, which he scored at an average of 42.46, including 50 centuries and 110 fifties.

Notably, 2025 has been one of the most successful years for Rohit as he slammed 561 runs in 12 matches at an average of 51 and a strike rate of nearly 100. These figures include two centuries and three half-centuries.

Even on the Australia tour, Rohit was in a good run as he scored a century and a fifty in a 3-match ODI series against the Aussies. Meanwhile, in the previous ODI game against South Africa in Ranchi, he broke Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes in the 50-over format.

For those unversed, Rohit announced his retirement from T20I following winning the T20I World Cup last year and stepped away from Tests earlier this year ahead of the England tour.

Apart from this, Rohit was recently announced as the brand ambassador for the upcoming edition of T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka jointly.

(With ANI inputs)