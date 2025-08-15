Comeback loading: Rohit Sharma sweats it out in nets ahead of ODI series vs Australia - Watch

Rohit last played for India in ODIs on March 9, 2025, against New Zealand in Dubai. He opened the innings in the ICC Champions Trophy final. He led the chase of 252 runs with 76 runs off 83 balls. He played very well in that title match. This earned him the Player of the Match award.

Rohit Sharma hasn't played competitive cricket in seventy-five days. His most recent game was for the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier of the 2025 IPL. In the middle of that competition, he used a social media post to announce his retirement from Test cricket. This announcement started many conversations and guesses about what he would do next in cricket. Several news outlets have mentioned that the upcoming limited-overs tour of Australia could be his last time playing. Despite all the rumors, Rohit has focused on his training and recently started practicing in the nets again.

Rohit Sharma is working hard to get ready to play again. He’s training with Abhishek Nayar, his longtime friend and well-known coach. A video that recently became viral shows the 38-year-old working hard at a stadium in Mumbai, showing how dedicated he is to returning to the game. Their training sessions are designed to sharpen his batting skills, improve his physical endurance, and refine his mental approach to the game. Nayar’s expertise in player development and his deep understanding of Rohit’s game make him an invaluable asset in this phase of preparation.

The Indian ODI captain has been training with Nayar in Mumbai, focusing on different parts of his game. Rohit shared a photo on his Instagram a few days ago. The photo showed him and the former India batting coach in the gym, suggesting he has started getting ready for India's coming limited-overs tour of Australia. This post quickly gained attention from fans and followers. It generated excitement about his return to the international stage.

The Indian men's cricket team will go to Australia in the third week of October. They will play a three-match ODI series, followed by five T20I games between the two teams. The tour is highly anticipated by fans and analysts. It will set the stage for future competitions and provide a valuable opportunity for players to adjust to Australian playing conditions.

Rohit last played for India in ODIs on March 9, 2025, against New Zealand in Dubai. He opened the innings in the ICC Champions Trophy final. He led the chase of 252 runs with 76 runs off 83 balls. He played very well in that title match. This earned him the Player of the Match award. His innings was marked by aggressive hitting, smart running between the wickets, and a calm approach under pressure. It showed his expertise and his ability to perform when it matters most. The innings is still remembered as one of his best performances in international cricket.

