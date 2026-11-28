In a message to Mumbai Indians players, Rohit Sharma has shared what he wants the team to focus on as he takes charge again ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

Rohit Sharma, who was re-appointed as the skipper of Mumbai Indians (MI) after three seasons, made it clear that his return is not about chasing an IPL trophy from day one. In a social media video shared by MI, the 39-year-old reiterates focusing on bringing the 'fun and excitement' by changing the atmosphere around the 5-time champions.

On Friday, MI finally announced the much-awaited news ahead of the 2027 season of the Indian Premier League.

Soon after becoming the captain of Mumbai Indians again, Rohit Sharma revealed his agenda for the Nita Ambani-owned franchise and said, ''I'm not looking at winning the trophy and all of that straight away. Imagine that we are just a week away from the IPL, my message to the team would be 'let us go and win the trophy', it would not be that. Because you do not win the trophy at the start of the season, you win it at the end of the season. Before the end of the season, you need to be a thousand different things. so let us not think about the end goal, let's thing about the start goal. What do we want to do first as a team?''

While talking about his approach in the upcoming IPL season, he wants players to have fun, not think too much, and get pressurised naturally. ''There are a lot of things, I want to bring that fun element, that excitement representing the jersey and all of that back. You know, not that I am saying it was lost anywhere, but these are the things. I want to see people having fun playing for this team, people having fun with each other on the field, and that is how the performances come out naturally. And that is what I have seen in my captaincy career that I have done wherever it is, whether it's for the Indian team or here. So the one thing that I am going to practice is not talk about the trophy at all. Trophy dhoor hai, pehle enjoy karo. We have often heard people say that you need to enjoy, enjoy cricket, enjoy your game. What is that? It is nothing but just having fun,'' he added.

For those unversed, Rohit Sharma has captained the franchise for 11 seasons and led it to the Playoffs seven times, reaching five finals and winning all five of them.