Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list

Rohit Sharma is on the verge of a major milestone, set to surpass Rahul Dravid on an elite list of Indian ODI captains. He's had a remarkable run, and this achievement would further cement his legacy. The reason for the change? It's all about the numbers.

Rohit Sharma is set to return to international cricket during the ODI series against Australia. The captain of the India ODI team last played for the Men in Blue in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which they won. Rohit stepped away from Test cricket in May 2025 and did not travel to England. He had also retired from T20Is after guiding India to victory in the 2024 World Cup. Although Rohit has not yet confirmed if he will lead India in the 2027 World Cup, he is prepared to captain the team against Australia.

Rohit is just one victory away from surpassing Rahul Dravid on a significant captaincy list. Dravid, who captained India during the 2007 ODI World Cup, led the Men in Blue to 42 wins out of 79 matches before resigning as the ODI captain.

Rohit has already led India to 42 victories from 56 matches and is on the verge of overtaking the former India head coach in this prestigious ranking. Dravid was the head coach of Team India when they clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni holds the record for the most ODI wins by an Indian captain. Under his leadership, the two-time ODI World Cup Champions achieved 110 victories out of 200 matches. Dhoni stepped aside for Virat Kohli in January 2017.

Mohammad Azharuddin ranks second, having led India to 90 wins from 174 matches. He is the only Indian captain to have led the country in three 50-over World Cups. Sourav Ganguly is in third place, having led India to the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli captained India to 65 wins. Although he was unable to secure an ICC title, he experienced significant success as a Test captain. Rohit succeeded Virat as India's captain in Test, ODI, and T20I formats. Currently, both Virat and Rohit are only active in ODIs.

