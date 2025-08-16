'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list

Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits

From Divyanka Tripathi to Barkha Singh, Maniesh Paul: Celebrities reveal their favourite Pilates routine and health benefits

Want to stay fit like Shilpa Shetty? Try her protein-rich sattu drink recipe

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'honest review' of son Aryan Khan's Ba**tards of Bollywood, calls it 'wacky and emotional'

PM Modi thanks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for..., says, 'Earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine...'

Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli! Irfan Pathan blames THIS Mumbai Indians star for his removal from IPL commentary panel

UK urges citizens to delete old emails and photos to save water, here's how it works

Kareena Kapoor’s trainer Rujuta Diwekar shares: How much chai is healthy?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses

From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into su

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elit

Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits

Sara Tendulkar’s protein drink: Recipe and health benefits guide

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list

Rohit Sharma is on the verge of a major milestone, set to surpass Rahul Dravid on an elite list of Indian ODI captains. He's had a remarkable run, and this achievement would further cement his legacy. The reason for the change? It's all about the numbers.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 07:15 PM IST

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list
File Photo

TRENDING NOW

Rohit Sharma is set to return to international cricket during the ODI series against Australia. The captain of the India ODI team last played for the Men in Blue in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which they won. Rohit stepped away from Test cricket in May 2025 and did not travel to England. He had also retired from T20Is after guiding India to victory in the 2024 World Cup. Although Rohit has not yet confirmed if he will lead India in the 2027 World Cup, he is prepared to captain the team against Australia.

Rohit is just one victory away from surpassing Rahul Dravid on a significant captaincy list. Dravid, who captained India during the 2007 ODI World Cup, led the Men in Blue to 42 wins out of 79 matches before resigning as the ODI captain.

Rohit has already led India to 42 victories from 56 matches and is on the verge of overtaking the former India head coach in this prestigious ranking. Dravid was the head coach of Team India when they clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni holds the record for the most ODI wins by an Indian captain. Under his leadership, the two-time ODI World Cup Champions achieved 110 victories out of 200 matches. Dhoni stepped aside for Virat Kohli in January 2017.

Mohammad Azharuddin ranks second, having led India to 90 wins from 174 matches. He is the only Indian captain to have led the country in three 50-over World Cups. Sourav Ganguly is in third place, having led India to the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli captained India to 65 wins. Although he was unable to secure an ICC title, he experienced significant success as a Test captain. Rohit succeeded Virat as India's captain in Test, ODI, and T20I formats. Currently, both Virat and Rohit are only active in ODIs.

Also read| Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli! Irfan Pathan blames THIS Mumbai Indians star for his removal from IPL commentary panel

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sippy calls Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh 'CHUHA': 'Itne saare bade log...'
50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sipyy calls Amjad Khan 'CHUHA'
Russian President Putin makes BIG statement on his 'dear neighbour' US President Donald Trump, says, 'Ukraine war would have not happened if...'
Russian President Putin makes BIG statement on US President Donald Trump...
Why did US Donald Trump impose 50% tariff on India? Ex-diplomat reveals real reason
Why did US Donald Trump impose 50% tariff on India? Ex-diplomat reveals real rea
Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry and left event midway, then...; video goes viral
Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry...
Raj Kundra breaks his silence after being trolled for his kidney donation offer to Premanand Maharaj: 'I’m not defined by...'
Raj Kundra breaks his silence after being trolled for his kidney donation offer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE