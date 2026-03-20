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Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni dominate captaincy charts; 10 Indians to lead in IPL for first time, 6 eye maiden title

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni continue to dominate IPL captaincy records as the league witnesses a transition phase with 10 Indian players set to lead franchises for the first time. Meanwhile, six captains will be chasing their maiden IPL title this season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni dominate captaincy charts; 10 Indians to lead in IPL for first time, 6 eye maiden title
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For the first time in the 19-year history of the IPL, all 10 teams will be captained by Indian players. Following the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins in the initial matches, the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise has appointed Ishan Kishan as their new captain. This means that every team will be led by Indian players during the tournament's opening matches. Last season, with the exception of Pat Cummins from Hyderabad, all other teams were also captained by Indian players.

Ishan Kishan will take the helm for SRH in his inaugural IPL captaincy

Ishan Kishan is set to captain in the IPL for the very first time. Out of the current 10 captains, 6 are on the hunt for their first trophy. These include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, and Rishabh Pant.

On the other hand, the remaining 4 captains have already secured titles. Shreyas Iyer led the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory in 2024, Rajat Patidar clinched the title for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2025, and Hardik Pandya brought home the trophy with Gujarat Titans in 2022.

Shreyas Iyer is the only captain to have led three franchises to the finals

Shreyas Iyer holds the unique distinction of being the only captain in IPL history to have taken three different franchises to the finals. In 2020, he guided Delhi Capitals to the final, where they were defeated by Mumbai Indians. Subsequently, in 2024, he led KKR to championship glory, and in 2025, he brought Punjab Kings to the final, where they lost to RCB.

Dhoni and Rohit are the most successful captains in IPL history

When discussing the most successful captains in IPL history, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (CSK) and Rohit Sharma (MI) are at the forefront. Both have led their teams to championship victories 5 times each. Dhoni holds the record for the most matches played (229) and the most wins (134), while Rohit has successfully guided the Mumbai Indians to five titles.

However, Gautam Gambhir ranks third among captains, having led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL championship twice, in 2012 and 2014. He also achieved a third trophy as the head coach of KKR in 2024. The head coach of Team India has participated in 154 matches throughout IPL history.

Also read| BCCI to monitor 20 players during IPL for ODI World Cup 2027, Mohammed Shami excluded

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