KL Rahul provided an important update regarding the fitness of Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami as India prepares for the match against New Zealand on Sunday.

With a significant fitness question mark hanging over Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami ahead of India's final league stage match in the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand, star wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul provided an important update during a pre-match press conference.

For those not fully aware of the situation, Shami had to leave the field due to fitness concerns after bowling three overs, during which he received extensive treatment from the physio. Despite this setback, he returned to the game and stayed on the field until the end of the innings. In the match against Pakistan, Shami bowled eight overs, giving away 43 runs without taking a wicket.

Similarly, Indian captain Rohit Sharma also exited the field after the 10th over and was missing for a few overs. When he returned, it was clear that he wasn't completely fit. Rohit managed to score 20 runs off 15 balls while batting. During the post-match presentation, he confirmed that he was dealing with a hamstring issue.

KL Rahul gives big update

Rahul reassured everyone that there were no major concerns regarding the fitness of Rohit and Shami, stating that the Men in Blue currently have no fitness worries. However, the 32-year-old acknowledged that a clearer picture would emerge after the training session on Friday evening in Dubai.

"Fitness-wise, there are no concerns about anyone missing a game as far as I know," said Rahul.

After a week-long break, India is set to return to the field for the semi-final in less than 48 hours on Tuesday, March 4th. With such a quick turnaround before this crucial knockout match, it remains uncertain whether India will opt to rest players against New Zealand, especially since qualification has already been secured. Rahul has chosen not to comment on the situation, leaving fans and analysts to speculate about the team's strategy for the upcoming match.

"There are temptations on trying different players before semis but I am not sure that will be the case. There is little time before semi so you would want players to get max time. This is my version, things could change. I am not part of leadership group," said Rahul.

