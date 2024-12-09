According to reports, there seems to be tension between Shami and Rohit regarding the veteran pacer's fitness.

Amid uncertainty regarding Mohammed Shami's availability for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after India's loss in the second Test, reports are emerging of a heated exchange between the Indian pacer and Rohit Sharma.

According to reports, there seems to be tension between Shami and Rohit regarding the veteran pacer's fitness. A situation had occurred during the New Zealand series when Rohit was asked about Shami's availability for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While Shami insisted that he had fully recovered, Rohit suggested that the pacer was not yet completely fit for a crucial series like the one against Australia. These comments, as reported by Dainik Jagran, reportedly sparked a heated argument between the two.

The report further claimed that Rohit and Shami met each other during the series opener against Bangladesh when Shami was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"When Shami was at NCA, he met Rohit during the 1st Test in Bengaluru. During their meeting, the two had a heated exchange over the captain's remark on Shami when asked about his current status and availability for the New Zealand and Australia Test series," a source was quoted by Dainak Jagran.

Meanwhile, Captain Rohit Sharma, who returned to the team after missing the first Test against Australia, expressed disappointment with the team’s performance. He also responded to the question regarding the potential return of India’s star pacer, Mohammed Shami, to the squad.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma said that the "door is very much open" for Shami to join India's Test squad in Australia.

"We're just monitoring him. While playing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he had an issue with his knee which obviously hampers his preparation to play a Test match. We want to be very very careful,” he said.

“It’s been such a long time that he has not played cricket and to be fair to him, we don't want to put pressure on him to come here and to the job. We will take the call based on what those guys [BCCI medical team] feel. But the door is very much open," he added.

