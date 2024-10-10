Musheer was on his way to Lucknow from Azamgarh with his father to participate in the Irani Cup when the accident occurred.

Team India's captain, Rohit Sharma, is currently preparing for the upcoming home series against New Zealand, which will consist of a three-match Test series. This series is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) schedule, with the Kiwis touring India for the matches.

Recently, Sharma was spotted training rigorously in Mumbai. However, amidst his training, a concerning piece of news emerged within the cricket community. Young talent Musheer Khan, who had been in exceptional form with the bat, was unfortunately involved in a road accident. This incident resulted in injuries, including a neck injury, which has kept him away from cricket action as he focuses on his recovery.

In Musheer's absence, his elder brother Sarfaraz Khan stepped up and delivered a remarkable double century, leading Mumbai to victory against the Rest of India (ROI) side after 27 years. Showing his caring nature towards his teammates, Captain Rohit Sharma took the time to visit Sarfaraz Khan and inquire about Musheer's health and recovery.

Rohit Sharma met Musheer Khan to check on him.



Following the visit, Sarfaraz Khan shared a heartwarming image on social media, capturing the moment when Rohit Sharma spent time with their family. The image also featured the father of the cricket stars, Naushad Khan. Musheer Khan, still wearing his neck brace, was also present in the photo. For those unfamiliar with the situation, Musheer was on his way to Lucknow from Azamgarh with his father to participate in the Irani Cup when the accident occurred.

Unfortunately, an accident occurred where Musheer Khan's car collided with a divider and flipped on the Purvanchal highway, causing him to miss out on playing for Mumbai. Despite this setback, Musheer Khan was invited to be honored by the Mumbai Cricket Association for his victory in the Irani Trophy.

Turning our attention to Musheer's elder brother, after scoring a double century, he shared that it was a challenging time for their family. However, he made a promise to his family that he would excel on the field to compensate for Musheer's absence from the Mumbai team.

