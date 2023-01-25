Rohit Sharma drops BIG hint on Jasprit Bumrah's return to India squad

File photo

Team India defeated New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI of the series in Indore on Tuesday (January 24) to register a 3-0 series win. Batting first, India scored a huge total of 385/9 in their allotted quota of 50 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma (101) and Shubman Gill (112) hit quickfire tons to deflate Kiwis bowlers. In reply, New Zealand managed to score only 290 runs. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets each.

It is to be noted that Team India were playing without their ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as the Mumbai Indians star is still recovering from a back injury. It may be recalled that Bumrah was named in the ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka few weeks ago but his name was later removed from the squad amid reports that the team management was not interested in rushing Bumrah’s return to the squad.

Bumrah will also miss India’s first two Tests against Australia. Talking to reporters after the third ODI against New Zealand, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has expressed hope that Bumrah would return to the Indian team in the third Test against Australia. Bumrah, 29, is out of action since September last year.

"Not too sure about Bumrah, I am hoping he plays next (last) two Tests (against Australia), we don't want to take any risks with him as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that also," Rohit said.

"We are in constant touch with physios and doctors in NCA. The medical team will give him as much time as he wants," he added.