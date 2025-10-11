Rohit Sharma loses his cool at security guard over young fan, watch viral video

A video of Rohit Sharma is doing rounds on the internet wherein he can be seen losing his cool at one of his security guard after he tried to stop a young fan.

Team India's former skipper was spotted at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday, where he was prepping for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Soon after, his fans came in huge numbers just to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketer. Later, a young fan, who was approaching Rohit, was stopped by one of his security guards, following which the former skipper lost his cool and told him to let the child pass. This incident clearly showcased how Rohit is known for his composed and patient behaviour with fans.

Watch the clip:

A little kid ran towards Rohit Sharma to meet him, but security stopped him. Seeing this, Rohit shouted at security and said, "Let him come."



The most humble and down-to-earth @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/afc4KUFucQ — (@rushiii_12) October 10, 2025

Before the practice session on Friday, Rohit was in the news after he bought his first Tesla car and spotted driving the luxurious electric car on the streets of Mumbai.

This is why Tesla doesn’t need to advertise - Rohit Sharma (captain of India’s national cricket team), who has 45M followers on Instagram, just bought a new Tesla Model Ypic.twitter.com/m02awSltMR https://t.co/XQSLYyo4XZ — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) October 9, 2025

Meanwhile, BCCI recently announced Team India's ODI and T20 squads for the upcoming tour of Australia wherein legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be seen back in action after months. The last time Ro-Ko played an ODI match was in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was ultimately won by the Men in Blue.

Later, Ro-Ko played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in their respective teams and just ahead of the England tour for 5-match Test series, both announced their retirement from the red-ball format, which shook the cricketing world.