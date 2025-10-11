Rohit Sharma loses his cool at security guard over young fan, watch viral video

Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ, Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay tribute to..
Shock selection! PCB fields 38-year-old Afridi, 39-year-old Noman Ali in 1st Test against South Africa
Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, spiritual significance of this auspicious fast
Viral video: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh drops MAJOR hint of 'good news', fans speculate 'show mein wapsi hone wali kya'
Who is Rahul Soreng? Virender Sehwag pays heartfelt tribute to Pulwama martyr’s son after Haryana U-19 selection
Gautam Adani issues BIG statement on Hindenburg report: 'Rs 100000000000 market value of Adani Group erased due to false...'
Shubman Gill breaks major Test records of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar with ton against West Indies: See list
After Trump snub, Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize win lands in another controversy, here's why
Watch: Rohit Sharma furious at security after young fan is manhandled, later snaps selfie with him
Amid H1B concerns, THIS country is inviting Indians to live and work; here’s how you can take advantage of opportunity
CRICKET
A video of Rohit Sharma is doing rounds on the internet wherein he can be seen losing his cool at one of his security guard after he tried to stop a young fan.
Team India's former skipper was spotted at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday, where he was prepping for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Soon after, his fans came in huge numbers just to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketer. Later, a young fan, who was approaching Rohit, was stopped by one of his security guards, following which the former skipper lost his cool and told him to let the child pass. This incident clearly showcased how Rohit is known for his composed and patient behaviour with fans.
A little kid ran towards Rohit Sharma to meet him, but security stopped him. Seeing this, Rohit shouted at security and said, "Let him come."— (@rushiii_12) October 10, 2025
The most humble and down-to-earth @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/afc4KUFucQ
Before the practice session on Friday, Rohit was in the news after he bought his first Tesla car and spotted driving the luxurious electric car on the streets of Mumbai.
This is why Tesla doesn’t need to advertise - Rohit Sharma (captain of India’s national cricket team), who has 45M followers on Instagram, just bought a new Tesla Model Ypic.twitter.com/m02awSltMR https://t.co/XQSLYyo4XZ— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) October 9, 2025
Meanwhile, BCCI recently announced Team India's ODI and T20 squads for the upcoming tour of Australia wherein legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be seen back in action after months. The last time Ro-Ko played an ODI match was in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was ultimately won by the Men in Blue.
Later, Ro-Ko played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in their respective teams and just ahead of the England tour for 5-match Test series, both announced their retirement from the red-ball format, which shook the cricketing world.