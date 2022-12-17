Rohit Sharma likely to return for second Test against Bangladesh: Report

Rohit Sharma (File Photo)

India skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh, which begins on December 22 at Mirpur. According to sources close to ANI, Rohit went to rehab and will be ready for the second Test match in Bangladesh.

Rohit missed the third and final ODI, as well as the first Test, against Bangladesh owing to a thumb injury acquired in the second ODI.

After a special examination in Mumbai, the medical team discovered that his recurrent ailment was keeping him out of action, even forcing him to miss the first Test against Bangladesh, which began on December 14.

In his absence, KL Rahul is leading the Indian Test team, with uncapped batter Abhimanyu Easwaran replacing him in the squad. Easwaran, 27, has played 78 first-class matches and scored 5576 runs at 45.33.

The last match of the series will be Rohit's first Test away from home. So far, he has only captained Team India in home Tests. The senior batsman was set to captain the team in a one-off Test against England in July, but he was pulled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Shubman Gill made a century in the first Test and will be named to the final XI. Rahul, who failed to score more than 30 runs in both innings, could be dropped from the starting XI.

Team India has been the dominant force in the second Test match, leading by more than 500 runs. Batting first, India amassed a massive 404 and bowled out Bangladesh for 150. Bangladesh were set a target of 513 in the second innings. India has never lost to Bangladesh in a Test match.

READ| IND vs BAN: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill score centuries, Bangladesh 42/0 chasing 513 at stumps on Day 3