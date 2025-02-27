The 37-year-old skipped training to ensure he doesn’t aggravate the injury given the challenges ahead.

India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the upcoming Champions Trophy match against New Zealand due to a hamstring issue. During the early stages of Pakistan’s innings, Rohit appeared to be struggling and eventually walked off the field, leaving Shubman Gill to take over.

Although Rohit returned to bat and started a solid opening partnership with Gill, reports indicate that he was the only frontline batsman not to participate in the nets during India's training session on Wednesday, following a two-day break. Instead, he remained indoors, working with the strength and conditioning coach and physiotherapist. While he did engage in some light jogging, he did not push himself to his full capacity.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit was a spectator as his India teammates underwent an “intense batting session". The 37-year-old skipped training to ensure he doesn’t aggravate the injury given the challenges ahead.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's opening partner and India’s vice-captain, Shubman Gill, also skipped the practice session, opting to stay indoors. Gill, who scored a century in India’s opening match of the Champions Trophy, is reportedly feeling unwell.

India has secured their place in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after winning their first two group-stage matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Men in Blue will face New Zealand in their third group-stage match on Tuesday, March 2, at the same venue.

With their semifinal spot already confirmed, India has the option to rest Rohit Sharma for the match against New Zealand. Meanwhile, with Afghanistan having defeated England, India is still uncertain about who their semifinal opponents will be.