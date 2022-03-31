Rohit Sharma-led India likely to play 2 T20Is vs West Indies in United States: Report

Team India and West Indies could face off in the United States later this year in a limited-overs series ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. As per reports, Rohit Sharma led India are in line to play West Indies later this year.

The Men in Blue, who currently sit pretty atop the ICC T20I rankings, will tour the two-time World Champions West Indies before the T20 World Cup, and 2 T20I games between the two cricketing giants will be played in United States.

India and West Indies will reportedly take on each other in 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is, and the final two games of the Caribbean tour could be hosted in the US as per multiple reports.

According to the information available so far, Lauderhill in Florida will host the two games, and it won't be the first time India will play in Florida, having done the same before twice, in 2016 and in 2019 as well.

The series will reportedly take place in the third week of July, and go on until early August. While the schedule for the same hasn't been announced, it's expected that the 3 ODIs will precede the five-match T20I leg.

After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, India will face off against South Africa, and later they will tour England to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. The Men in Blue will also play the rescheduled fifth Test against the Three Lions at Oval, which was supposed to be played in September last year.

England's camp was hit by covid, and the series had to be halted, subsequently. As per reports, India will leave for the Caribbean islands, directly from England.

Moreover, after the series between India and West Indies, all the Caribbean players will join their respective franchises for the latest edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022, which is scheduled to begin from August 29.

The speculative dates for the two T20Is between India and West Indies could be August 6 and 7.