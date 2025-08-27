Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test before Australia series; Virat Kohli’s status unclear

While earlier the Yo-Yo test scores could significantly influence selection, now these scores serve more as indicators of fitness and commitment rather than absolute pass/fail criteria, with the newer Bronco test also adding another level of assessment.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 03:36 PM IST

After a short break, the Indian cricket team is gearing up for a crucial few months, starting with the Asia Cup 2025 in September, followed by a highly anticipated white-ball series against Australia. However, before the action kicks off, a series of fitness assessments at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru will determine the availability of several key players.

According to a report from RevSportz, ODI captain Rohit Sharma and seasoned batsman KL Rahul are set to undergo the mandatory Yo-Yo test between August 30-31. The outcomes of this test will be crucial in deciding whether Rohit can make his return to competitive cricket in the upcoming India A vs Australia A series, which is scheduled to begin on September 30 and run until October 5.

This series is viewed as a potential warm-up for the larger India vs Australia ODI series, which is set to commence on October 19.

Virat Kohli’s Fitness Status Remains Uncertain

While Rohit and Rahul seem close to receiving fitness clearance, there is still no word on when Virat Kohli will undergo his fitness tests. Kohli, a key figure in India’s batting order, will be essential if he is fit, particularly as the team aims for a strong performance leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.

Asia Cup Takes Precedence Over Australia Series

Despite the excitement surrounding the series in Australia, India’s primary focus will be the Asia Cup 2025, where they hope to start with a victory. The fitness camp is designed to ensure players are match-ready for the continental tournament, which will set the stage for the lengthy season ahead.

Positive Updates from Other Players

Recently, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was cleared after successfully completing a five to six-week rehabilitation program at the CoE. Hardik Pandya also underwent fitness assessments earlier, indicating that India’s core group is steadily regaining match fitness.

Also read| 'He raises the bat and..': Lalit Modi recalls gifting Porsche to Yuvraj Singh for unforgettable six sixes at 2007 T20 World Cup

