The formidable Australian team maintained their flawless record in day-night Tests with a resounding victory over a struggling Indian side.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has now found himself in an unfortunate position alongside former captains Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, following his team's defeat by 10 wickets to Australia in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide on Sunday, December 8. The formidable Australian team maintained their flawless record in day-night Tests with a resounding victory over a struggling Indian side.

The match showcased two lackluster batting performances, with senior players Rohit and Virat Kohli appearing far from their best form. Despite the efforts of pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team lacked a strong bowling partner on the other end.

This Test match between India and Australia set a record for the shortest-ever in terms of deliveries bowled, adding to the disappointment felt by Rohit Sharma. With this loss, Rohit has now suffered defeat in four consecutive Tests as captain, joining the ranks of Kohli, Dhoni, Datta Gaekwad, Sachin Tendulkar, and MAK Pataudi.

During his tenure as Test captain, Kohli faced defeats in two Tests in New Zealand in February 2020, followed by the infamous pink-ball Test in Adelaide later that year, and then against England at home in Chennai in 2021.

Starting the day at 128/5, rookie all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's aggressive approach prevented India from facing a second consecutive innings defeat under the lights in Adelaide. However, India was ultimately bowled out for a meager 175, worse than their first innings total of 180.

Australia easily chased down the required 19 runs in the fourth over, sealing their victory. India's second innings lasted just 37 overs, with captain Pat Cummins taking 5/57 by utilizing the short ball effectively. He dismissed KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Harshit Rana, who was out for a duck after facing only 12 balls.

Following a commanding 295-run triumph over Australia in Perth, the Indian batting lineup may be disappointed to discover that they only managed to survive 81 overs in total across both innings. This falls short of a full day of Test batting.

Also read| WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Australia beat India by 10 wickets in pink-ball Test