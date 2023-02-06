'Rohit Sharma is better batsman than Virat Kohli': Pacer gives stunning explanation to prove his logic

File photo

India skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli are without doubt the stalwarts of Indian cricket in this era and it would not be wrong to say both Rohit and Kohli are an icon in their own right.

It is a very tough task to choose who is the best batsman but Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan has come up with a stunning explanation to prove that Rohit Sharma is a better batsman than Kohli.

Speaking on the ‘Nadir Ali Podcast’ on YouTube, Sohail said, “I respect Kohli because he is a very big batsman. But as a bowler, I feel Rohit Sharma is a far better batsman than him. His technique is superb. He plays the ball very late like he has all the time in the world,” he said.

Sohail added that Rohit is skilled enough to score runs with his bat but Kohli uses his superb fitness to score runs.

“Kohli scores runs based on his fitness. If he scores one run, he is immediately ready for the next. Rohit doesn’t do that. He scores one run and doesn’t even try for the next. Rohit scores with his bat. Kohli scores with his bat and by running between the wickets. Again, that is a good thing because when you are that fit, you reflect automatically,” Sohail said.

Both Rohit and Kohli will play against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is set to begin from February 9 in Nagpur.