The Mumbai Indians are gearing up for their quest for a historic sixth IPL title as they take on the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator on Friday.

Rohit Sharma stands out as one of the greatest T20 cricketers India has ever produced and he has also captained the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians (MI). At 38 years old, he has made history as only the second player following Virat Kohli to rack up 5,000 IPL runs for a single team. He achieved this milestone with a smooth 56 runs off just 37 balls during MI's win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2023. Under his leadership, MI has clinched five IPL titles, and he took over the captaincy midway through the 2013 season after a rocky start under Ricky Ponting.

Known as 'The Hitman,' Rohit led MI to their first IPL title in his debut season as captain in 2013 and has been the franchise's permanent captain ever since.

This year, Mumbai put together a solid team featuring stars like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Suryakumar Yadav. However, they stumbled early in the season as they worked to find the right combinations.

After a tough start, losing four out of their first five matches, Rohit and his team made a remarkable comeback, winning seven of their next nine games to secure a spot in the playoffs.

In IPL 2025, Rohit hasn't quite hit his stride, accumulating 329 runs in 13 innings with a strike rate of 147.33.

Rohit's record in IPL Playoffs

Rohit Sharma stands out as one of the most experienced players in the IPL, and he’s also among the top run-scorers in the league's history.

He’s made history by winning the IPL six times, a record that no other player has matched. His journey began with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, where he clinched his first IPL title in 2009.

Despite his impressive track record in finals (with 6 wins and just 1 loss), his performance with the bat in those crucial matches hasn’t been stellar. In 21 innings, Rohit has managed to score only 316 runs, averaging 14.00, and his strike rate of 104.2 leaves much to be desired.

Rohit’s captaincy record in IPL Playoffs

Under Rohit's guidance, the Mumbai Indians have clinched victory in all five finals they've participated in.

As captain, he's led the team in 14 playoff matches, securing 10 wins and just 4 losses. This gives him an impressive playoff/finals win percentage of 71.42 percent.

Also read| GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians