WATCH Rohit Sharma imitate Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action on Day 2 of Chennai Test

The clash between India and England is full of milestones and wonders and also non-stop talking from Rishabh Pant.

However, what grabbed everyone's attention on Day 2 in Chennai was Rohit Sharma. This time it was not the Hitman's bat but his bowling action that got all talking.

With the Indian bowlers finding it difficult on a placid batting track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, skipper Virat Kohli gave the ball to Rohit Sharma for a couple of overs. Rohit, who was bowling off-spin to Joe Root, hilariously tried imitating Harbhajan Singh's bowling action on the last ball before the tea break.

The English skipper, who was batting with a double century to his name, was not surprised by his action.

As for Root’s innings, it came to an end for 218 and his knock was laced with 19 boundaries and two sixes. Shahbaz Nadeen got the prized scalp as he trapped him leg before wicket.

Root's double hundred saw England at a comfortable score on the board. Currently, they are on 550 and have lost eight wickets with Dominic Bess and Jack Leach at the crease. Ishant Sharma is on 299 Test wickets.