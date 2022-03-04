'Anban' in Indian team? Rohit Sharma hilariously interprets wrong meaning of 'ups and down' in press conference

Surely taking up the job of the skipper of the Indian men's cricket team is no joke. With the workload, there is also the added responsibility to address the media ahead of games and answer questions thrown at the captain.

With Rohit Sharma taking on the helm and becoming India's new all-format captain, he was seen addressing the presser ahead of the first Test match against Sri Lanka.

And surely, the witty man has had his moments yet again. Known to give sarcastic replies in press conferences, Rohit was seen answering the questions and a video posted by BCCI got all heads turning.

The 34-year-old was asked about the target he has set for himself and the 'Hitman' noted that he does not have any personal goals, but would rather focus on the team goals. He even added that he is quite happy to have played around 40 Tests so far.

However, in the process of answering the reporter's question, Rohit interpreted the wrong meaning of 'ups and downs' and called it 'anban' which means arguments or differences. He later made sure to ask someone for the meaning of the word and with a sheepish smile, mentioned that his Hindi isn't that good.

WATCH:

As the conference continued, another reporter asked Rohit Sharma why he hasn't told anything about the crowd returning to the stadium and the skipper, being the witty man he is was delighted to welcome it as one of the right questions. He also made sure to take a dig at other reporters for not asking him the right questions related to team combination and crowds.

As for India and Sri Lanka will battle it out in the first Test at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali from the 4th of March.