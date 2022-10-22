'Don't mind having..': Rohit Sharma gives big update on playing XI of Team India in T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (File Photo)

Since their dramatic group-stage relegation from the T20 World Cup last year, Team India has experimented with a number of players.

The Men in Blue now have a number of choices as they prepare to kick off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch rivals Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday (October 23).

On the eve of the big game, India captain Rohit Sharma said he is ready to change the playing XI in every game of the tournament.

Rohit made it clear that players could be inducted instinctively and also based on available data (match ups).

"There are times like this time when we don't have much information about how teams have fared at this time of the year. At times, you depend on your instincts and choose the player on current form and how he is doing," Rohit said ahead of India’s highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan.

"But we also study a lot of data. I am open about my playing XI. I don't mind having one or two changes per game in the playing XI," he added.

Despite having some of the best cricketers in the world in their team, Team India has not won an ICC tournament since 2013.

The Indian captain acknowledged their poor performance in global competitions, but referred to it as a challenge rather than a source of stress.

"Pressure is constant. I term it as a challenge to win against Pakistan. Also we haven't won an ICC event for nine years and with a team like this, it is disappointing," Rohit added.

Team India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

READ| AUS vs NZ: David Warner suffers bizarre dismissal, gets bowled as ball deflects off pad and bat