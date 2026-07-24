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Rohit Sharma gifts signed India jersey to Jos Buttler; England star calls him 'my all-time favourite'

England batter Jos Buttler expressed his admiration for Rohit Sharma after receiving a signed India jersey from the former captain. Calling Rohit his "all-time favourite," Buttler said he would treasure the special gift, highlighting the mutual respect shared between the two cricket stars.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

Rohit Sharma gifts signed India jersey to Jos Buttler; England star calls him 'my all-time favourite'
Courtesy: AFP
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After clinching a 2-1 victory over India in the ODI series, Jos Buttler took to Instagram to share a story featuring an Indian jersey signed by Rohit Sharma, along with a heartfelt message for him. In return, Hitman also conveyed his thoughts to Buttler while autographing the jersey.

Rohit delivered an impressive performance, scoring 138 runs in the series decider against England at Lord's Stadium, although it ended in defeat for India. Prior to this, India had lost the five-match T20I series under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy.

Rohit Sharma presented a signed Indian jersey to Jos Buttler

The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, gifted a signed jersey to English wicket-keeper Jos Buttler after the Men in Blue's 2-1 loss in the ODI series. Hitman also included a personal note for Jos, stating, "Dear Jos, I loved my time playing with & against you."

Following the ODI series, Jos Buttler responded by posting on Instagram, showcasing the signed Indian jersey. He expressed his gratitude for the thoughtful gesture, writing, "The one opposition player's shirt I've always wanted, one of my all-time favourite players! Will treasure this, thank you."

Rohit scored 138 runs at Lord's amidst retirement rumors

In the third ODI, India opener Rohit Sharma made a remarkable 138 runs off 110 balls, boasting a strike rate of 125.45, which included 5 sixes and 17 fours, all while facing speculation about his retirement. Despite Rohit's outstanding century, England emerged victorious by 27 runs.

With this 138-run innings, Rohit Sharma concluded the series as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the three-match ODI series against England, accumulating a total of 175 runs with a strike rate of 98.31. Alongside Rohit, Shubman Gill (188) and Virat Kohli (144) also ranked among the top five run-scorers.

Earlier, there were reports that the series decider may mark the final appearance of Rohit Sharma in international cricket. The selectors had a discussion with the Hitman, but Rohit expressed his dissatisfaction with their decisions, as he aims to continue playing until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Later, in a conversation with PTI, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated, "There are numerous rumors circulating in the media regarding Rohit Sharma's future. I want to clearly emphasize that there has been no conversation indicating that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday."

He went on to say, "Rohit is a consistent member of the Indian ODI team, and he will keep representing the country as long as he remains part of the plans. In other words, the ODI at Lord's will not be his final match."

Also read| IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe match live on TV and online?

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