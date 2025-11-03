Rohit Sharma gets teary-eyed after India women clinch World Cup 2025, watch viral clip

After the Women in Blue clinched their maiden ICC CWC on Sunday, former Indian skipper of the men's team, Rohit Sharma, was spotted getting emotional as fans celebrated the victory.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's cricket team of India scripted history on Sunday after they clinched their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup trophy, defeating the South African side by 52 runs. This win not only brought pride for Indian cricket fans but also for the legends of the men's team, like Rohit Sharma, who was the former captain of the Men in Blue. Rohit, who came to watch and cheer the CWC 2025 Final match at DY Patil Stadium, was spotted getting emotional after the Indian side won the game against the Proteas.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Final

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the Toss and opted to bowl first in the CWC final against India. Batting first, the Women in Blue showcased a great start, but after losing the opening pair in the middle overs, the rest of the batters couldn't match up with the momentum and failed to touch the 300-run mark in 50 overs. India posted 298 runs on board with the help of half-centuries from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma.

Chasing a mountain-like total, the South African batting lineup failed to churn out big scores except for their skipper, Wolvaardt, who scored back-to-back centuries in the knockout stage of the tournament. But, this effort from the South African skipper went in vain as India's Deepti Sharma's fifer shattered all their hopes.

In the end, India won the match by 52 runs, clinching their maiden ICC ODI World Cup. Deepti Sharma also won the Player of the Tournament for her half-century and a fifer in the finals, and Shefali Varma was declared the Player of the Match for her 87-run knock and two wickets.