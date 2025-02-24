Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been playing cricket together for many years now. They understand each other’s game.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two pillars of the Indian cricket right now, but they have totally different styles. While Rohit is known for his flamboyant game, Virat takes responsibility and sees his team winning the game. The difference in their approaches was quite visible during the India versus Pakistan match in Dubai on Sunday where India defeated Pakistan by six wickets without breaking a sweat.

An interesting moment during the match came when India was on the verge of victory and Virat Kohli was batting close to his 51st century. The team needed 4 to win and Virat Kohli needed 5 runs to complete his century. When the camera panned towards Rohit Sharma, he gestured Virat Kohli to hit a six and finish it off. However, Virat Kohli didn’t take the bait and remained calm and composed. He hit a boundary when India was 2 runs short of victory. Not only he made India cross the finish line, he also achieved another milestone in his career. This showed what a great player of cricket Virat Kohli is!

Rohit Sharma asked Virat Kohli to hit a six and he did hit a four to win & complete .#INDvsPAK #PAKvsIND #ChampionsTrophypic.twitter.com/9aMfbhZNEa — Neeraj Roy Kumar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@NeerajRoyKumar) February 23, 2025

India and Pakistan clashed in Dubai for their league round match. While India has won both of its matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan, the hosts are yet to open their win account. India will next be playing New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025.

