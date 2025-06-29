Samson shared that Rohit Sharma had a lengthy discussion with him prior to the match regarding this decision. He also expressed that he would regret not having the opportunity to play on such a significant stage under Rohit's leadership.

June 29th is a significant date for the Indian cricket team, as it commemorates one year since the Men in Blue made history at the Kensington Oval in Barbados by winning the 2024 T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, defeating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final. This victory was monumental for Indian cricket, marking the country's first trophy in 17 years and only the second time in history, following their win in the inaugural edition in 2007. It also represented India's first ICC trophy in 11 years.

The Indian team secured the trophy without losing a match, a first in T20 World Cup history. In fact, Rohit's squad demonstrated such dominance that they utilized only 12 players throughout the tournament, leaving three squad members without any game time.

The sole alteration made by India during the tournament was the switch between Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav. Siraj participated in all group stage matches on the challenging pitches in the United States, while the Men in Blue opted to include an additional spinner, Kuldeep, for the Super 8 and knockout rounds in the West Indies, where the pitches were slower and drier.

As a result, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Sanju Samson had to remain on the bench for the entire tournament. With Rishabh Pant selected to bat at number three and serve as the primary wicket-keeper, Samson found himself sidelined.

Nevertheless, Samson disclosed that the team was considering a change for the final and had advised him to be prepared. However, just 10 minutes before the toss, they reversed their decision and opted to maintain the same playing XI.

Samson shared that Rohit Sharma had a lengthy discussion with him prior to the match regarding this decision. He also expressed that he would regret not having the opportunity to play on such a significant stage under Rohit's leadership.

"I had a chance to play the final. I was told to stay ready. I was ready. However, they decided before the toss that we would go with the same team. I was like, no worries. I was in that type of mood. During the warm-up, Rohit took me to the side and started to explain to me why he was making that decision. He was like, You understood, na? You know his way, very casual? I told him, 'Let us win the match and then talk.' You focus on the match."

"He came back one minute later and said, 'I know you are cursing me in your mind.' I think you are not happy. I feel like you have something on your mind. Then we had a discussion. I told him, 'As a player, I want to play.' said Samson in a chat with journalist Vimal Kumar in October last year.

"Since childhood, I wanted to come here and do something. Then he was like, 'My pattern is like this' and all that. I said I totally respect that you came and explained me. I said, 'I will have a regret; I could not play a World Cup final with a leader like you.' This will be a regret in my heart that I missed a World Cup final with a leader like Rohit Sharma. That will stay in my life. After this, I thought, such a big thing like a World Cup final. Before the final, you have changed your decision. You spent 10 minutes with the player that is not playing just before the toss. He gave me 10 minutes before the toss. After that, I got to know this person has some other qualities.

"If I were in their place, I would be thinking about the players who are playing or my batting. I will explain to Sanju later; that is what normally you think. At that point, he thought 'I have to explain to Sanju, why I took that decision.' At that point, he won a place in my heart that will stay for a lifetime," Samson added.

Also read| 'Too dependent on Jasprit Bumrah': Ex-India captain's brutal reality check for Shubman Gill and Co