Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir's tense dressing room chat grabs attention: What really happened?

A clip featuring Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir is doing the rounds on social media wherein the two are seen having a deep and tensed conversation inside the dressing room after Team India defeated South Africa by 17 runs in Ranchi. Check it out here.

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored a half-century during the first ODI match against South Africa on Sunday, was seen having an intense and long conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir after India clinched the match by 17 runs. Soon after the match was concluded, the TV cameras panned toward the Indian dressing room where Rohit and Gautam were chatting about something. However, it is not confirmed what the topic of discussion was between the two, but their faces were visibly tensed.

Watch the clip:

In the clip, Gautam is seen talking about something while Rohit is seen shaking his head and replying continuously. Earlier during the match, when Rohit smashed his half-century, the cameramen were quick enough to pan towards Gautam, who was seen applauding the Indian opener.

Gautam Gambhir was also seen giving a standing ovation to Virat Kohli, who was returning towards the dressing room after smashing his 52nd ODI century. Not only this, Gautam and Virat also shared a hug after he returned to the dressing room.

Meanwhile, the first ODI match in the 3-match series was won by India by 17 runs with four balls to spare. The match saw nearly 700 runs in both innings, and it is being touted as one of the most interesting matches of 2025. The next game between India and South Africa will be played in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3.