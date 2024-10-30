India is eager to return to winning form in Mumbai after suffering their first Test series defeat at home against New Zealand.

The Indian team management reportedly called upon 35 net bowlers for Team India’s first full-fledged practice session in Mumbai before the third and final Test against New Zealand. Led by Rohit Sharma, India aims to halt New Zealand’s winning streak and make a comeback in the upcoming Test to avoid a clean sweep in the series.

According to a report in the Indian Express, a significant number of net bowlers, mostly spinners, were summoned by the Indian team management. A diverse range of spinners were brought in to provide the Indian batters with ample practice against spin, following their struggles against spinners in the previous Test in Pune. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner wreaked havoc with the ball, leading to India's defeat by 113 runs in the match.

Santner's exceptional performance, including a seven-wicket haul in India’s first innings and a six-wicket haul in the second innings, resulted in a total of 13 wickets. Despite their difficulties against spin in Pune, India has requested a ‘rank turner’ pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the third Test against New Zealand.

The Indian team management’s decision to opt for another spin-friendly wicket is a bold move, underscoring their commitment to preparing the Indian batters for the spin challenge in the upcoming Test. Additionally, the players have been informed that training will be mandatory leading up to the third Test, with no optional sessions even on Diwali, which falls on Thursday, October 31.

India is eager to return to winning form in Mumbai after suffering their first Test series defeat at home against New Zealand and their first home Test series loss in 12 years.

Spinners are once again anticipated to play a crucial role in the upcoming third Test match, as the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has a history of favoring spin bowlers. R Ashwin has been particularly successful at this venue, boasting 38 wickets at an impressive average of 18.42 in Test matches. Additionally, in the sole Test match he has played in Mumbai, Ravindra Jadeja has also proven his prowess with six wickets to his name. The spinners' performance is expected to be a key factor in determining the outcome of the match.

Also read| IPL 2025 retention: Shubman Gill emulates MS Dhoni, accepts multi-crore pay cut for THIS reason