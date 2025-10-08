Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Rohit Sharma's FIRST statement after captaincy snub goes viral, omits Gautam Gambhir's name from Champions Trophy credit list: 'Me and Rahul Dravid...'

Ahead of India's tour of Australia, which begins on October 19 with three ODIs, Rohit Sharma said, "I love that team, I love playing with them." It is important to note that this is Rohit Sharma's first statement after he was replaced by Shubman Gill as India's captain.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 01:31 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Indian batter and former ODI skipper Rohit Sharma issued his first statement after the captaincy snub and ahead of the team's tour to Australia. Rohit Sharma made a stylish appearance at the CEAT Cricket Ratings Awards in Mumbai, where he also received a memento for winning the ICC Champions Trophy as a captain.

Rohit Sharma's first statement after captaincy snub

Ahead of India's tour of Australia, which begins on October 19 with three ODIs, the only format that Rohit Sharma currently plays, he said, "I love that team, I love playing with them." It is important to note that this is Rohit Sharma's first statement after he was replaced by Shubman Gill as India's captain in ODIs. 

At the event in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma also went in-depth about Team India's T20 World Cup title win in 2024. Calling the ICC Champions Trophy a turning point, Rohit Sharma said that their 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide was when they decided to change things up. 

Rohit Sharma omits Gautam Gambhir's name from the Champions Trophy credit list

In what seemed like a snub, Rohit Sharma also omitted head coach Gautam Gambhir's name while reflecting on the Champions Trophy win. He instead credited the win to the methodologies designated during Rahul Dravid’s tenure.

Rohit Sharma said, "It is not about one year of work or two years of work. We had come so close to winning that trophy many times (during the 2014 T20 World Cup finals against Sri Lanka and the 2016 T20 WC semis versus West Indies), but we could not quite get over the line. That is where everyone decided that we needed to do something different. One or two players cannot do it. You need everyone to buy into that thought. That was really good from the team, and that is something that helped me and Rahul Dravid when we were planning for the T20 World Cup and then on to the Champions Trophy."

It is important to note that Rahul Dravid's tenure as Team India's head coach ended after India's 2024 T20 World Cup win. After him, Gautam Gambhir took charge in July last year, and it was also he who served as the head coach at the time of India's Champions Trophy win.

