Rohit Sharma finishes as top scorer in 2019 World Cup, fails to break Tendulkar's all-time record

World Cup 2019: Despite India's exit from World Cup in the semi-finals, opener Rohit Sharma ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer.

The Hitman scored 648 runs in 9 games at an average of 81.00 with five hundreds and a half-century. He had also become the first batsman in World Cup history to score five centuries in a single edition.

Australia's David Warner ended up just one run short of Rohit's tally with 647 in 10 matches at 71.88 with three hundreds and three fifties. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is third on the list with 606 runs in 8 games at 86.57 with two centuries and five fifties.

Across 48 #CWC19 games, we witnessed some splendid batting performances. Here are the top run-scorers from the tournament Who impressed you the most? pic.twitter.com/b7FcIvAtf7 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 15, 2019

England's Joe Root and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had chances of overhauling Rohit's tally but they both got out cheaply on Sunday in the final clash.

This is the third time an Indian batsman has ended up as the highest run-scorer in World Cup after Sachin Tendulkar, who managed to top the run charts in 1996 and 2003.

Rohit could have surpassed the Master Blaster but fell just 27 runs short. Tendulkar has 673 runs to his name and now the record will stand for at least four more years before somebody else has a go at it in the next World Cup in 2023.

In the final match, Williamson broke former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene's record of 548 runs to become the highest run-getter in a single edition of the World Cup as skipper.

Williamson and Jayawardene are followed by Ricky Ponting (539 runs in 2007), Aaron Finch (507 runs 2019) and AB de Villiers (482 runs in 2015).