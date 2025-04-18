Rohit Sharma has explained the meaning behind his popular phrase "Koi Garden Mein Nahi Ghoomega" that was captured on the stump mic during a Test match against England in 2024.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, recently shared the backstory behind his now-famous line, 'Koi Garden mein nahi ghoomega.' Known for his comedic moments on the field, Rohit often delivers some memorable quips that fans catch on the stump mic. During a Test Match against England in early 2024 at Visakhapatnam, Rohit was heard passionately expressing his frustration with his teammates for lacking energy. His funny remark, 'Koi garden mein nahi ghoomega' (No one will roam around in the garden), quickly went viral.

Rohit explained that it was a crucial moment in the game, and he was urging his players to step up and give their all on the field.

“It was in Vizag, I saw the over ended and the players were leisurely walking as if they were in a garden. No one was running, there was no urgency in the field. I was fielding in the slip, we had spinners bowling from both ends. The game was hanging by a loose thread, it was an important game, we had to win. I had told the players in the morning that we need to put in some extra effort but they were having fun in the ground,” Rohit said on JioHotstar.

Rohit emphasized the crucial need for a wicket during that pivotal stage of the match, urging his players to step up their performance. India ultimately emerged victorious, defeating their opponents by a margin of 106 runs and leveling the five-match series at 1-1.

“So I saw it for two-three overs and then said things can't go on like this, you can't play cricket like this. Everyone was just going with the flow which annoyed me and then I told everyone not to be like that. A partnership was going on, I was desperate to get a wicket. In such moments everyone needs to put in a collective effort. At that moment, I saw everyone being busy with themselves which I didn't like,” he added.

