'Please focus on new captain': Rohit Sharma fans unhappy with cameraman's focus on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

The Indian team, which landed in England for the rescheduled fifth Test from last year, already began their practice session in Leicester. Virat Kohli had arrived with the first batch of Team India in England, while Rohit Sharma had landed in the UK a day later due to some prior commitments.

READ | After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma meet fans in UK, BCCI urges players to wear masks

The Leicestershire County Cricket Club had even posted a video of the members of Team India making their way to the stadium for a practice session. They captioned it, "Welcome @BCCI, It's a pleasure to have you at Uptonsteel County Ground this week".

While the whole team was seen entering the ground, the cameraman was seen waiting for the former Indian captain Virat Kohli who made a solo entry after the rest of the team.

While many praised the batter's swag, the current skipper fans were unhappy with the attention Kohli was still getting. Some even called out Leicestershire's cameraman's obsession with Kohli and urged the English county to focus on Rohit Sharma instead.

Hey pls focus on our new cap Rohit https://t.co/JJJ57RZWFe June 20, 2022

virat stealing the limelight from everyone else https://t.co/PuI9BuAG22 — (@cuckingfrazyx) June 21, 2022

Don't they still talk to each other ? https://t.co/JQoHsWYN4F — Balraj C R (@ceeaarbeee) June 20, 2022

Cameraman knows who the main man is. https://t.co/fv6ZSUTk3R — A l V Y (@9seventy3) June 20, 2022

show this video to a non cricket fan and ask him to guess who's the captain. https://t.co/8fRFIw2gEy June 21, 2022

Talking about the clash, the rescheduled Test match will begin on July 1 after which India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England.

The two-Test teams will be playing under new skippers as the English side saw Joe Root step down as their captain with Ben Stokes taking over.