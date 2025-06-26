When Ravi Shastri, the toss host prompted him to flip the coin, the Indian captain was briefly taken aback and started looking for it ultimately discovering it in his trouser pocket.

Team India star Rohit Sharma reminisced about his amusing moment of forgetfulness during the toss of the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan in New York. The 38-year-old shared that the electrifying atmosphere at the venue, combined with Ravi Shastri's enthusiasm during the toss, caused him to forget that the coin was in his pocket.

When Rohit was asked to flip the coin for the toss, he turned to the match referee to retrieve it. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, who was standing next to Rohit, reminded his Indian counterpart that the coin was with him, which left the opening batsman looking quite sheepish.

In an interview with Star Sports, a year after India's T20 World Cup victory, Rohit reflected on the incident and elaborated:

"I'll tell you what is happening. Look at him. In the blue, it's Rohit Sharma ready to punch. In the green, it's ready to counterpunch. Yeh sab cheez wahan pe ho raha hai, toh obviously it's fun. In the middle of everything, Ravi Shastri's energy, and everything, I forgot coin mere paas hee hai."

Never change, @ImRo45!



Throwback to the iconic moment he almost forgot where the coin was before leading India to victory over Pakistan in @T20WorldCup 2024!



Watch the full video https://t.co/bKvGxdrJ4r



LIVE NOW… pic.twitter.com/rmRDcTqbZq June 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Rohit was a key contributor in terms of runs throughout the tournament, accumulating 257 runs over eight innings at an average of 36.71, with a top score of 92 against Australia. Despite not performing well in the final against South Africa, the Men in Blue managed to secure a thrilling seven-run victory, claiming their second title.

Following the tournament, Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from T20I cricket.

As of now, Rohit Sharma remains the only Indian player to have won two T20 World Cups. He first claimed the World Cup in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and secured his second title in 2024 as captain.

Originally one of the youngest players on the team in 2007, Rohit Sharma has now become the oldest captain to lead India to a T20 World Cup victory.

Also read| 'Made wrong friends, lost focus...': Prithvi Shaw opens up on dealing with tough times, calls THIS cricketer his biggest support