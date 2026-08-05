Rohit Sharma episode puts Ajit Agarkar under pressure; BCCI eyes VVS Laxman for top selection role: Report

Ajit Agarkar's position as BCCI chief selector has reportedly come under scrutiny following the Rohit Sharma episode, with VVS Laxman emerging as a potential candidate for the top selection role. The reported development could signal a major shake-up in India's selection committee.

Ajit Agarkar's term as India's chief selector is up next month. Not long ago, everyone expected the BCCI to extend his contract, especially after India picked up a third straight ICC title under his watch, winning the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

But things got messy after all the drama about Rohit Sharma’s possible retirement. The mixed messages from the BCCI and then Rohit answering back with a century against England only made things more complicated. Now, Agarkar’s future as chief selector isn’t so clear.

A report in Dainik Jagran says the Rohit saga “made the situation difficult” for Agarkar. His original term finished in June, but the BCCI gave him an extra three months. Now, though, the board seems to be rethinking its options.

VVS Laxman, who now heads the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, is on the radar as a possible replacement. The report says the whole thing is still just talk for now, and the final call probably comes at the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting in September.

Apparently, some officials believe Laxman’s opinions will hold more weight and that senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be more open to his advice.

Still, it’s not game over for Agarkar. Since taking over as chief selector in July 2023, India has reached four ICC white-ball finals and won three in a row: the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy, and 2026 T20 World Cup. Even so, people have questioned several selection decisions lately, and now the board’s debating whether to stick with Agarkar through the 2027 ODI World Cup or move on and pick Laxman.

The same report says Agarkar’s near-term fate “depends on the outcome of the two-Test series in Sri Lanka.” He wants to stay on until the next 50-over World Cup, but the board hasn’t promised anything, and now their attitude seems to be shifting.

This isn’t the first time Laxman’s name has come up for a major role with the senior men’s team. After Rahul Dravid left in 2024, Laxman was in the running for head coach before BCCI picked Gautam Gambhir. Then, after back-to-back Test whitewashes at home under Gambhir, there was talk about going with split coaching—Laxman handling the Test squad—but that never happened.

For now, Laxman continues leading the Centre of Excellence. There, he’s running India’s national cricket pipeline: overseeing the Under-19 program, managing the coaching setup, education initiatives, and sports science. He’s also filled in as interim coach on several overseas tours, most recently during India’s trip to Zimbabwe earlier this year.

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