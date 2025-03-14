Rohit Sharma is determined to perform well in the upcoming IPL season 2025 with the Mumbai Indians, who struggled last season finishing 10th.

After leading India to a triumphant Champions Trophy victory in Dubai, Rohit Sharma has decided to take a well-deserved short vacation in the Maldives with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter, Samaira. He shared some beautiful photos from a beachside resort to celebrate Holi, which fell on March 14.

While many cricketers have already reported to their pre-season camps for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, a few members of the Champions Trophy-winning team are opting for a little downtime before the T20 action kicks off. Players like Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have already joined their respective IPL franchises, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still enjoying their break.

Rohit was spotted soaking in the breathtaking views of the resort and cherishing moments with his family. He even posted a heartwarming photo of his wife and daughter from their getaway, calling it pure bliss.

Meanwhile, Captain Hardik Pandya has jumped right into the Mumbai Indians camp and was seen meeting with the WPL team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, ahead of the final in Mumbai.

Rohit is expected to join the pre-season camp next week, as the Mumbai Indians gear up to start their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 in Chennai, right after the season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata.

After a hectic 2024-25 season where he captained India in Tests and ODIs, Rohit Sharma is taking some time to unwind. He even played in a few Ranji Trophy matches after facing some challenges with his batting during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite some chatter about his spot in the Test team due to his struggles this season, Rohit has managed to silence critics who suggested he should retire from one-day internationals.

