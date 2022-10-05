Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik bromance is back! Watch duo's camaraderie despite India's defeat

Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik bromance is back!

From grabbing Dinesh Karthik by his neck to landing kisses on DK's helmet, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma hasn't shied away from showing his bromance towards the former. They've been playing for India since the 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, and that bond has only grown stronger and stronger since.

After India's 49-run loss in the 3rd T20I against South Africa in Indore, their biggest ever defeat by run-margin at home in the shortest format, the veteran duo still managed to share a laugh as India had managed to win the series despite a disappointing end to it.

The official handle of BCCI shared a nice video of Karthik and Rohit having a gala time in each other's company.

"A dash of laughter does not hurt after the series win! #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 & @DineshKarthik share a lighter moment," wrote BCCI while sharing the video.

In the clip that is now going viral on social media, the veteran duo can be seen laughing their heart out as they possibly discussed what transpired in the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Watch:

Even though India lost the final match of the series, there were still plenty of positives including the form of Karthik who scored 46 runs in just 21 balls. He was the highest-scoring batsman on Tuesday and if not for his counter-attacking knock, the defeat could have been a lot worse.

Now the attention switches to the ODI series between the two teams, as the Rohit Sharma-led group will rest and then prepare to jet off to Australia for the T20 World Cup, whereas the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will fight it out against South Africa.