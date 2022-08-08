Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and others watch Indian Women's CWG 2022 final on phone, see viral pic

BCCI share pic of Indian Men's team watching final of Women's team

The Indian Women's team played their hearts out against Australia but they suffered a heartbreaking 9-run loss at the hands of Australia in the final of Commonwealth Games 2022 to settle for silver. At one point in time, it looked like India will be able to pull away with a memorable win, courtesy of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues' partnership.

However, the Australian bowlers had other ideas as they kept their nerve as the Indian eves suffered a collapse in the lower order to fall agonisingly short of the required total.

The match went down to the wire as four Indian batters were dismissed in the final two overs as Australian Women clinched the gold medal. The Indian Women's team had not just Indian fans hooked onto their TV sets, but the Indian men's cricket team were also keeping tabs on the Women's side.

Not to forget, that Rohit Sharma and company were also in action on Sunday as they faced off against West Indies in the final T20I match of the series. Even though the Indian Men's cricket team were in Florida, they found time to watch the final between India and Australia in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final in cricket.

The BCCI shared a picture of Rohit, Dinesh Karthik and other Indian cricketers watching the CWG final on a mobile phone.

"Nail-biter at Edgbaston. Senior men’s team following #TeamIndia’s progress in the #B2022 Final," read the caption of the pic.

The Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday after registering an 88-run victory to clinch the T20I series 4-1.