Indian captain Rohit Sharma made history during the ICC Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar in a monumental world record. Recognized as one of the top ODI openers in international cricket, Rohit Sharma's career has been nothing short of extraordinary.

At first, Rohit had difficulty establishing himself while batting in the middle order. However, under the mentorship of MS Dhoni, he was moved to the opening position, where he truly thrived. Rohit has since shattered numerous records, cementing his reputation as one of the greatest ODI batsmen ever. His impressive achievements include three double-hundreds in ODIs as an opener, with a personal best of 264 runs.

In a recent match against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma reached the milestone of becoming the fastest player to score 9000 runs as an opener in ODIs, achieving this in just 181 innings. This record was previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the mark in 197 innings. Rohit's accomplishment of reaching 9000 runs in fewer than 190 innings secures his place in cricket history.

Additionally, Rohit Sharma joins an elite group of players who have scored over 9000 runs as openers in ODIs, with Sachin Tendulkar at the forefront. In a recent game against Bangladesh, Rohit also became the second fastest player after Virat Kohli to reach 11000 runs in ODIs, highlighting his exceptional skill and consistency on the field.

Looking ahead, Rohit Sharma is on the verge of breaking yet another significant record in international cricket. With just 14 more sixes, he will surpass Shahid Afridi as the leading six-hitter in ODI cricket, currently boasting 338 sixes to his name.

