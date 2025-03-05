India's impressive win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Tuesday marked their fifth appearance in the final, a record that no other team has matched.

Rohit Sharma has once again made history as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Known as the Hitman, he has become the first captain in cricket history to lead his team to the finals of all four ICC tournaments. Former India captain MS Dhoni had success in three ICC events - the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy - guiding India to victory in 2007, 2011, and 2013, respectively. However, the World Test Championship had not yet started when Dhoni retired from Test cricket. Virat Kohli was the first captain to take India to the WTC final, but Rohit has now achieved what Dhoni could not.

India's impressive win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Tuesday marked their fifth appearance in the final, a record that no other team has matched. Since Rohit became the full-time captain in February 2022, India has shattered numerous records. In just three years, India has reached the finals of every ICC tournament, cementing Rohit's reputation as one of the greatest captains in the sport.

Despite leading India to the World Test Championship final in 2023, they faced a tough 209-run defeat. Later that year, India made it to the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 undefeated, only to stumble in the final match.

Australia delivered a crushing blow to the Indian team and its fans by securing a 6-wicket victory in Ahmedabad, claiming their sixth ODI World Cup title.

The seasoned opener triumphed over heartbreak and led India to a remarkable victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. He played an essential role in India's journey to Barbados, where they secured the title for the first time since 2007, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

Rohit Sharma, the architect of India's success, had his eyes set on the Champions Trophy, the only title missing from his accolades. In a historic moment in Dubai, he steered the Men in Blue to the final of this prestigious event.

India's bold strategy resulted in a satisfying revenge against Australia, as they sent the Baggy Greens home with an impressive chase of 265 runs. Virat Kohli's outstanding performance left Australia reeling, with Shreyas Iyer providing crucial support.

Virat's exceptional 84 off 98 balls and Iyer's 45 off 62 helped pave the way to the final, setting a new record for India's highest successful run chase against Australia in an ICC event. This victory eclipsed their previous best chase of 261 in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final, highlighting India's dominance on the global stage.

