Rohit Sharma could break world record in 2nd T20I, can overtake Virat Kohli's batting feat

Team India are on the verge of sealing yet another series as they gear up to take on Sri Lanka in the second game of the ongoing T20I series at Dharamshala. Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, India defeated the visitors by 62 runs in the first match to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Another win on Sunday could hand the series to India, and extend their 10-game winning streak. A winning conclusion would only be historic for the team, but the captain is also on the verge of breaking a world record.

Rohit Sharma has won 15 of the 16 T20I games that's he's led India in the subcontinent. He's level on that figure with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and England captain Eoin Morgan.

If India can beat Sri Lanka in the beautiful backdrop of Dharamshala, Rohit will become the captain with the most T20I wins at home. Talking about only Indian skippers, Rohit is already ahead of former captain Virat Kohli (13) and MS Dhoni's (10) tally.

But that's not all, Rohit is also eyeing two further records. He needs to score 19 runs to join the likes of Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Babar Azam and others in the illustrious list of captains who have scored 1000 runs in the shortest format.

The 34-year-old Nagpur born cricketer can become the second-fastest batsman to reach the milestone of 1000 runs scored as captain.

Pakistan's Babar Azam leads the way, who achieved this feat in just 26 games. Rohit needs just 18 runs against Sri Lanka today, to add his name to this illustrious list, and he will thus surpass the likes of Virat Kohli (30 innings) and MS Dhoni (57 innings).

The third match of the T20I series will also be played at the same venue, before the two sides head to Mohali for the two-match Test series which begins on March 4.