Cricket

CRICKET

Rohit Sharma confirmed in India ODI squad, set to undergo Yo-Yo and Bronco Tests at BCCI CoE; Virat Kohli's status unclear

Both Rohit and Virat have officially stepped away from Tests and T20Is. They are currently participating in just one format of the game. There is a possibility for them to return to the field during the unofficial one-day series against Australia A.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 11:10 PM IST

Rohit Sharma confirmed in India ODI squad, set to undergo Yo-Yo and Bronco Tests at BCCI CoE; Virat Kohli's status unclear
Senior Indian batter Rohit Sharma has arrived at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for a routine pre-season fitness evaluation ahead of a busy international schedule. The 38-year-old, who has stepped back from T20Is and Test cricket, is set to take the Yo-Yo Test and Bronco Test on Sunday, August 31, as part of the BCCI’s standard fitness assessment protocols.

Rohit’s arrival at the CoE signifies the start of his preparations for India’s forthcoming ODI tour of Australia in October. India is slated to play three matches on October 19, 23, and 25. Although the selectors have not yet revealed the squad for that tour, there are strong indications that a fitter and sharper Rohit is anticipated to maintain his position in India’s ODI lineup without much contention.

According to Hindustan Times, sources close to the team management have indicated that Rohit has been diligently working during the off-season and appears “visibly leaner” and “more agile” than in the previous season. His fitness levels during the assessment are being closely monitored, especially considering India’s goal to maintain a well-rounded and fresh squad for the demanding tour Down Under.

There is also speculation regarding Rohit potentially playing for India A in the three-match one-day series against Australia A in Kanpur on September 30, October 3, and 5, although no official confirmation has been provided on that matter. His participation in those matches could serve as a preparatory step for the Australia series, should the team management opt to experiment with combinations early on.

Rohit’s presence at the CoE coincides with other prominent players, including Shubman Gill, who is undergoing fitness evaluations after recovering from a recent bout of flu that caused him to miss the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal, and Mohammed Siraj, India’s leading pace bowler in ODIs.

In addition to Rohit, current Test captain and T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill, along with pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah, are also scheduled to undergo their Yo-Yo test and Bronco test on Sunday.

Currently, there are no updates regarding Virat Kohli, and it remains unclear when he will take the test. The ex-captain of India is now residing in London. He has begun his preparations for the ODI series against Australia. To be eligible for selection in the ODI series, he must complete the test at the COE and demonstrate his fitness.

Both Rohit and Virat have officially retired from Test and T20I formats. They are now only participating in one format of the game.

